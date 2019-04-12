CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
330 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...NW to N increasing to 15 to 20 kt with stronger gusts to
25 kt offshore of Cape Mendocino and 30 kt offshore of Point
Arena.
* WAVES...NW building to 5 to 7 ft at 7 seconds and NW swell
building to 8 to 10 ft at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY...
* WINDS...NW to N 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* WAVES...NW building to 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds and NW swell
building to 8 to 10 ft at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
