CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

National Weather Service Eureka CA

330 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...NW to N increasing to 15 to 20 kt with stronger gusts to

25 kt offshore of Cape Mendocino and 30 kt offshore of Point

Arena.

* WAVES...NW building to 5 to 7 ft at 7 seconds and NW swell

building to 8 to 10 ft at 13 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY...

* WINDS...NW to N 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.

* WAVES...NW building to 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds and NW swell

building to 8 to 10 ft at 13 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

