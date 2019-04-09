CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

209 AM PDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

* FIRST EBB...3.8 knots at 07:13 AM Tuesday.

* SECOND EBB...1.2 knots at 08:31 PM Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 15 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

* FIRST EBB...3.8 knots at 07:13 AM Tuesday.

* SECOND EBB...1.2 knots at 08:31 PM Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 13 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 13 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

* FIRST EBB...3.8 knots at 07:13 AM Tuesday.

* SECOND EBB...1.2 knots at 08:31 PM Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 15 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.

