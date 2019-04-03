CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019

_____

GALE WATCH

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

248 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Watch,

which is in effect from late Thursday night through Friday

morning.

* WINDS...25 to 35 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

