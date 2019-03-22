CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 22, 2019

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

302 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* Winds: South 30 to 35 kt with gusts 35 to 45 kt.

* Seas: South wind waves and building long period west swell will

combine to a steep to very steep 9 to 14 feet this morning. Seas

will then build further to a very steep 12 to 16 feet this

afternoon through this evening.

* Areas affected: Very steep and hazardous seas will affect all

areas. Gales are expected for most of the area during the day

today. Steep seas will continue for all areas through Sunday

morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS

MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* Winds: South 30 to 35 kt with gusts 35 to 45 kt.

* Seas: South wind waves and building long period west swell will

combine to a steep 8 to 10 feet this morning. Seas will then

build further to a very steep 11 to 15 feet this afternoon

through this evening. Bar crossings are likely to become

difficult today through Saturday.

* Areas affected: Very steep and hazardous seas will impact all

areas by late this morning. Gales are expected primarily beyond

2 NM from shore west of areas between Cape Sebastian and Coos

Bay, except from the coast westward at and near Cape Blanco.

Steep seas will persist through Sunday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* Winds: South 30 to 35 kt with gusts 35 to 45 kt.

* Seas: South wind waves and building long period west swell will

combine to a steep to very steep 9 to 14 feet this morning. Seas

will then build further to a very steep 12 to 16 feet this

afternoon through this evening.

* Areas affected: Very steep and hazardous seas will affect all

areas. Gales are expected for most of the area during the day

today. Steep seas will continue for all areas through Sunday

morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

