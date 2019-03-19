CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

236 AM PDT Tue Mar 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* SEAS...Combined seas around 10 to 11 feet with dominant periods

near 16 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather