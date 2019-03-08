CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

214 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Northwest around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

