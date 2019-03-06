CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 6, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA
136 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019
...Showers and isolated thunderstorms continue this morning...
Isolated thunderstorms will occur early this morning. Cloud to
surface lightning can be expected with these storms. Gusty and
erratic winds are possible with brief heavy rain and poor
visibility at times.
Mariners are urged to seek safe harbor when threatening weather
approaches. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or weather.gov for
the latest updates and weather alerts.
...Showers and isolated thunderstorms continue this morning...
Isolated thunderstorms will occur early this morning. Cloud to
surface lightning can be expected with these storms. Gusty and
erratic winds are possible with brief heavy rain and poor
visibility at times.
Mariners are urged to seek safe harbor when threatening weather
approaches. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or weather.gov for
the latest updates and weather alerts.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather