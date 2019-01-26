CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
230 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt subsiding to 10 to 20 kt later this
morning.
* Seas...Steep to very steep 9 to 11 foot seas due to a mix of
northerly wind waves and 14 second period west-northwest swell.
Seas will subside below 10 feet later this morning.
* Areas affected...Hazardous seas warning conditions from
Brookings to Cape Blanco beyond 20 NM of the coast. Small craft
advisory conditions over most of the remainder of the area.
There is no hazard between 10 and 20 nautical miles west of the
northern California coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt subsiding to 10 to 20 kt later this
morning.
* Seas...Steep to very steep 9 to 11 foot seas due to a mix of
northerly wind waves and 14 second period west-northwest swell.
Seas will subside below 10 feet later this morning.
* Areas affected...Hazardous seas warning conditions from
Brookings to Cape Blanco beyond 20 NM of the coast. Small craft
advisory conditions over most of the remainder of the area.
There is no hazard between 10 and 20 nautical miles west of the
northern California coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt subsiding to 10 to 20 kt later this
morning.
* Seas...Steep 8 to 9 foot seas due to a mix of northerly wind
waves and 14 second period west-northwest swell. Seas will
subside later this morning.
* Areas affected...The worst conditions are from Gold Beach to
Cape Arago, mostly beyond 5 NM of the coast, but within 3 NM of
the coast near Cape Blanco.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt subsiding to 10 to 20 kt later this
morning.
* Seas...Steep 8 to 9 foot seas due to a mix of northerly wind
waves and 14 second period west-northwest swell. Seas will
subside later this morning.
* Areas affected...The worst conditions are from Gold Beach to
Cape Arago, mostly beyond 5 NM of the coast, but within 3 NM of
the coast near Cape Blanco.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt subsiding to 10 to 20 kt later this
morning.
* Seas...Steep to very steep 9 to 11 foot seas due to a mix of
northerly wind waves and 14 second period west-northwest swell.
Seas will subside below 10 feet later this morning.
* Areas affected...Hazardous seas warning conditions from
Brookings to Cape Blanco beyond 20 NM of the coast. Small craft
advisory conditions over most of the remainder of the area.
There is no hazard between 10 and 20 nautical miles west of the
northern California coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt subsiding to 10 to 20 kt later this
morning.
* Seas...Steep to very steep 9 to 11 foot seas due to a mix of
northerly wind waves and 14 second period west-northwest swell.
Seas will subside below 10 feet later this morning.
* Areas affected...Hazardous seas warning conditions from
Brookings to Cape Blanco beyond 20 NM of the coast. Small craft
advisory conditions over most of the remainder of the area.
There is no hazard between 10 and 20 nautical miles west of the
northern California coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather