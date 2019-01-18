CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019
_____
HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
216 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT
PST TONIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to midnight PST
tonight. The Hazardous Seas Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Friday.
* WAVES...Steep S to SW waves 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds building to
6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds on Friday. Large W swell around 18 feet
at 16 seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds
on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
PST TONIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has cancelled the
Hazardous Seas Warning.
* WINDS...S 15 to 20 kt tonight, increasing to 25 to 35 kt with
gusts to 45 kt on Friday.
* WAVES...Steep S waves 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds, building to 11
to 13 ft at 11 seconds on Friday. Large W swell 18 feet at 15
seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds on
Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PST Monday. The Hazardous
Seas Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Friday.
* WAVES...Steep S to SW waves 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds building to
6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds on Friday. Large W swell around 18 feet
at 16 seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds
on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PST Monday. The Hazardous
Seas Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Friday.
* WAVES...Steep S to SW waves 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds building to
6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds on Friday. Large W swell around 18 feet
at 16 seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds
on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
PST TONIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has cancelled the
Hazardous Seas Warning.
* WINDS...S 15 to 20 kt tonight, increasing to 25 to 35 kt with
gusts to 45 kt on Friday.
* WAVES...Steep S waves 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds, building to 11
to 13 ft at 11 seconds on Friday. Large W swell 18 feet at 15
seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds on
Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT
PST TONIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to midnight PST
tonight. The Hazardous Seas Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Friday.
* WAVES...Steep S to SW waves 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds building to
6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds on Friday. Large W swell around 18 feet
at 16 seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds
on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PST Monday. The Hazardous
Seas Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Friday.
* WAVES...Steep S to SW waves 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds building to
6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds on Friday. Large W swell around 18 feet
at 16 seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds
on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PST Monday. The Hazardous
Seas Warning has been cancelled.
* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Friday.
* WAVES...Steep S to SW waves 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds building to
6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds on Friday. Large W swell around 18 feet
at 16 seconds tonight, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds
on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM
PST SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WINDS...South 10 to 15 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
* FIRST EBB...3.6 knots at 01:31 PM Friday.
* SECOND EBB...1.4 knots at 02:31 AM Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WINDS...South 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WINDS...South 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WINDS...South 10 to 15 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WINDS...South 5 to 10 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 5 to 10 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 5 to 10 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 5 to 10 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM
PST SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WINDS...South 10 to 15 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
* FIRST EBB...3.6 knots at 01:31 PM Friday.
* SECOND EBB...1.4 knots at 02:31 AM Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather