CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

844 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Southeast at 15 to 20 kt with a few gusts up to 30 kt

near Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...Southerly waves building to 4 to 7 feet at 8 seconds,

largest around Cape Mendocino. Combined seas reaching 8 to 10

feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...South-southeast 10 to 20 kt, with a small area of 20 to

30 kt with local gusts to 35 kt in southwest portions of

northern outer waters.

* WAVES...Short period seas 4 to 8 ft at 9 seconds combining

with westerly swell to result in combined seas of 8 to 11 ft.

Locally higher seas in southwest portions of northern outer

waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...South-southeast increasing to 25 to 30 kt, with gusts

up to 40 kt.

* WAVES...Steep short-period seas approaching 10 feet at 10

seconds. Combined seas building to 11 to 13 feet this

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

