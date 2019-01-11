CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
844 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Southeast at 15 to 20 kt with a few gusts up to 30 kt
near Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...Southerly waves building to 4 to 7 feet at 8 seconds,
largest around Cape Mendocino. Combined seas reaching 8 to 10
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...South-southeast 10 to 20 kt, with a small area of 20 to
30 kt with local gusts to 35 kt in southwest portions of
northern outer waters.
* WAVES...Short period seas 4 to 8 ft at 9 seconds combining
with westerly swell to result in combined seas of 8 to 11 ft.
Locally higher seas in southwest portions of northern outer
waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...South-southeast increasing to 25 to 30 kt, with gusts
up to 40 kt.
* WAVES...Steep short-period seas approaching 10 feet at 10
seconds. Combined seas building to 11 to 13 feet this
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
