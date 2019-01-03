CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST
FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday
morning.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST
FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday
morning.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday
morning.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday
morning.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...13 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday
morning.
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday
morning.
* WINDS...Southeast 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday
morning.
* WINDS...South 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday
morning.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday
morning.
* WINDS...Southeast 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday
morning.
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday
morning.
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather