CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
305 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Winds have diminished to below small craft advisory thresholds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather