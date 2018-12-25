CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

409 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt this morning gradually easing below

20 kt by this afternoon.

* Seas...Steep west swell at 10 to 13 feet through this afternoon.

* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in

all areas this morning and then mainly beyond 5 nm this

afternoon.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

