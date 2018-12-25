CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
409 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt this morning gradually easing below
20 kt by this afternoon.
* Seas...Steep west swell at 10 to 13 feet through this afternoon.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in
all areas this morning and then mainly beyond 5 nm this
afternoon.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt this morning easing below 20 kt by
this afternoon.
* Seas...Steep west swell at 12 to 15 feet this morning. Seas will
lower to 10 to 12 feet this afternoon.
* Areas affected...All areas. Winds and seas will be highest in
the southern portion of the waters.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather