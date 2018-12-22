CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
908 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...S 15 to 25 kt with local gusts 30 to 35 kt developing
this evening and then diminishing by early Sunday morning.
* WAVES...Combined seas building to 16 ft by tonight. Multiple
wave groups from different directions and periods may make seas
chaotic.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt developing by late
this evening.
* WAVES...Combined seas building to 12 to 15 ft by tonight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Becoming mainly southerly later tonight, 5 to 15 kt.
Locally 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt near Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...Combined seas building to 12 to 15 ft late tonight into
Sunday morning.
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
