CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 20, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
424 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM PST THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,
which is in effect from 1 AM to 1 PM PST Thursday. The Gale Watch
is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Southerly 5 to 10 kt tonight and Wednesday. South
winds will increase again to 25 to 40 kt Wednesday night
Thursday.
* Waves/seas...West swell 13 to 15 feet at 13 to 16 seconds...
along with lingering steep southerly seas that will subside
overnight. Steep seas will return again early Thursday as winds
increase.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
