CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 2, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

937 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH SEAS THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING..

.A series of storms will bring strong and gusty west-northwest

winds and rough seas at times through Sunday morning. Winds will

briefly weaken tonight before strengthening again Saturday

morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* Winds...West to northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to

30 knots.

* Waves/Seas...Combined seas 10 to 15 ft through Saturday

evening, lowering to 8 to 10 ft Saturday night into Sunday

morning. Choppy seas and steep waves are likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* Winds...West to northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to

30 knots.

* Waves/Seas...Combined seas 10 to 15 ft through Saturday

evening, lowering to 8 to 10 ft Saturday night into Sunday

morning. Choppy seas and steep waves are likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather