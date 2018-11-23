CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

224 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt today.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 10 to 13 ft today and tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect until noon PST today. The Small Craft Advisory

is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...South winds 25 to 35 kt gusting to 40 kt this morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas around 15 ft today becoming 10 to 12 ft

tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...South winds 15 to 30 kt gusting to 40 kt this morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 12 to 14 ft today becoming 10 to 12 ft

tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt today.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas around 10 to 13 ft today and tonight.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect until noon PST today. The Small Craft Advisory

is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...South winds 25 to 35 kt gusting to 40 kt this morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas around 15 ft today becoming 10 to 12 ft

tonight.

