CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
302 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...South 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.
* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
* WINDS...South 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...3 to 6 feet.
* WINDS...South 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...3 to 6 feet.
* WINDS...South 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
* WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.
* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
