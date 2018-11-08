CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
202 AM PST Thu Nov 8 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt, continuing through Saturday night.
The winds will peak in the afternoons and evenings. Strongest
winds are expected on Saturday when occasional gusts to 35 kt
are expected.
* Seas...Combined steep seas of 6 to 9 feet are expected through
Friday. Seas are expected to peak Saturday into Saturday night
at 7 to 10 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by steep seas and
strong winds through Friday. Then Friday night through Saturday
night, very steep hazardous seas are possible south of Gold
Beach beyond 15 NM from shore with small craft advisory level
winds and seas elsewhere.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt through Saturday. Winds may lower
slightly during the nighttime hours and strongest winds are
expected during the afternoons and evenings.
* Seas...Steep combined seas of around 6 feet through tonight,
then increasing to steep 6 to 8 feet through Saturday night.
* Areas affected...Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect
areas from Port Orford southward beyond 2 NM from shore through
Friday evening, closer to shore near the capes. These
conditions will expand to cover most areas Friday night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
