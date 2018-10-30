CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
255 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced
mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced
mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced
mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced
mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced
mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced
mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced
mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather