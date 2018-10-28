CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1055 PM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...South 20 to 28 kt Saturday evening. Decreasing to

southwest 10 to 15 kt Sunday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Combination of steep southerly wind waves and

lingering westerly swell leading to 8 to 10 feet building to

11 to 13 feet at 14 seconds by Sunday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...South 15 to 20 kt Saturday evening. Decreasing to

southwest 10 to 15 kt Sunday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Building west swell 11 to 13 feet at 14 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...South 20 to 28 kt Saturday evening. Decreasing to

southwest 10 to 15 kt Sunday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Combination of steep southerly wind waves and

lingering westerly swell leading to 8 to 10 feet building to 11

to 13 feet at 14 seconds by Sunday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Variable 10 to 15 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...Building west swell 10 to 13 feet at 14 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

