CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
653 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS SOUTH OF POINT
CONCEPTION THIS MORNING...
Dense fog has formed over the coastal waters from the Santa
Barbara Channel to Orange County, including the San Pedro Channel.
This fog will linger through at least the rest of the morning.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to
one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for
exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS SOUTH OF POINT
CONCEPTION THIS MORNING...
Dense fog has formed over the coastal waters from the Santa
Barbara Channel to Orange County, including the San Pedro Channel.
This fog will linger through at least the rest of the morning.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to
one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for
exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS SOUTH OF POINT
CONCEPTION THIS MORNING...
Dense fog has formed over the coastal waters from the Santa
Barbara Channel to Orange County, including the San Pedro Channel.
This fog will linger through at least the rest of the morning.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to
one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for
exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather