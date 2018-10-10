CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 12, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

559 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* Winds: North 20 to 30 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Strongest Wednesday

afternoon.

* Seas: Steep at times 8 to 11 feet with a mix of northwest

swell and northerly wind waves. Highest seas will be south of

Brookings.

* Areas affected: All areas until Wednesday evening. After

Wednesday evening, areas south of Cape Blanco and beyond 6 nm

of shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* Winds: North 20 to 30 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Strongest Wednesday

afternoon.

* Seas: Steep at times 8 to 11 feet with a mix of northwest

swell and northerly wind waves. Highest seas will be south of

Brookings.

* Areas affected: All areas until Wednesday evening. After

Wednesday evening, areas south of Cape Blanco and beyond 6 nm

of shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* Winds: North 20 to 30 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Strongest Wednesday

afternoon.

* Seas: Steep at times 8 to 11 feet with a mix of northwest

swell and northerly wind waves. Highest seas will be south of

Brookings.

* Areas affected: All areas until Wednesday evening. After

Wednesday evening, areas south of Cape Blanco and beyond 6 nm

of shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* Winds: North 20 to 30 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Strongest Wednesday

afternoon.

* Seas: Steep at times 8 to 11 feet with a mix of northwest

swell and northerly wind waves. Highest seas will be south of

Brookings.

* Areas affected: All areas until Wednesday evening. After

Wednesday evening, areas south of Cape Blanco and beyond 6 nm

of shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather