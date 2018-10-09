CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

247 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled

the Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas.

Northwest swells that were at 10 feet have lowered to below 10

feet this morning, therefore the Small Craft Advisory has been

cancelled.

