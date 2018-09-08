CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

258 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt with local gusts to around 30 kt

downwind of Cape Mendocino.

* SEAS...N 6 to 7 feet at 6 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

