CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

337 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to

6 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM

PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to

6 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...Around 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt.

* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

