CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
337 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to
6 PM PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM
PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM
PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to
6 PM PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM to 6 PM PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...Around 6 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt.
* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.
