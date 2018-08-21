https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13170611.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
237 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EARLY THIS MORNING...
N winds 10 to 20 kt early this morning will continue to diminish.
Winds will remain light and back to southerly tonight.
