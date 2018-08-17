CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 20, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

354 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northerly 20 to 30 kt through Sunday.

* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves building to 9 ft today. Large

steep seas around 10 ft will persist through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

