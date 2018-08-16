CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds: North 20 to 25 kt developing this afternoon into this

evening. Winds will increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt by Friday afternoon, continuing through Saturday night.

* Seas: Steep and wind driven 6 to 8 feet Thursday afternoon,

increasing to steep to very steep seas 9 to 12 feet by Friday

afternoon. Steepest seas will occur Nesika Beach south beyond 5

nm from shore.

* Areas affected: Small Craft Advisory conditions will develop

across all areas Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening,

continuing into Friday. Friday and Saturday, gales and very

steep and hazardous seas possible from Nesika Beach south beyond

5 nm from shore, with small craft advisory conditions

elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds: North 20 to 25 kt developing this afternoon into this

evening. Winds will increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt by Friday afternoon, continuing through Saturday night.

* Seas: Steep and wind driven 6 to 8 feet Thursday afternoon,

increasing to steep to very steep seas 9 to 12 feet by Friday

afternoon. Steepest seas will occur Nesika Beach south beyond 5

nm from shore.

* Areas affected: Small Craft Advisory conditions will develop

across all areas Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening,

continuing into Friday. Friday and Saturday, gales and very

steep and hazardous seas possible from Nesika Beach south beyond

5 nm from shore, with small craft advisory conditions

elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds: North 20 to 25 kt developing this afternoon into this

evening. Winds will increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt by Friday afternoon, continuing through Saturday night.

* Seas: Steep and wind driven 6 to 8 feet Thursday afternoon,

increasing to steep to very steep seas 9 to 12 feet by Friday

afternoon. Steepest seas will occur Nesika Beach south beyond 5

nm from shore.

* Areas affected: Small Craft Advisory conditions will develop

across all areas Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening,

continuing into Friday. Friday and Saturday, gales and very

steep and hazardous seas possible from Nesika Beach south beyond

5 nm from shore, with small craft advisory conditions

elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds: North 20 to 25 kt developing this afternoon into this

evening. Winds will increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt by Friday afternoon, continuing through Saturday night.

* Seas: Steep and wind driven 6 to 8 feet Thursday afternoon,

increasing to steep to very steep seas 9 to 12 feet by Friday

afternoon. Steepest seas will occur Nesika Beach south beyond 5

nm from shore.

* Areas affected: Small Craft Advisory conditions will develop

across all areas Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening,

continuing into Friday. Friday and Saturday, gales and very

steep and hazardous seas possible from Nesika Beach south beyond

5 nm from shore, with small craft advisory conditions

elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds: North 20 to 25 kt developing this afternoon into this

evening. Winds will increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt by Friday afternoon, continuing through Saturday night.

* Seas: Steep and wind driven 6 to 8 feet Thursday afternoon,

increasing to steep to very steep seas 9 to 12 feet by Friday

afternoon. Steepest seas will occur Nesika Beach south beyond 5

nm from shore.

* Areas affected: Small Craft Advisory conditions will develop

across all areas Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening,

continuing into Friday. Friday and Saturday, gales and very

steep and hazardous seas possible from Nesika Beach south beyond

5 nm from shore, with small craft advisory conditions

elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds: North 20 to 25 kt developing this afternoon into this

evening. Winds will increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt by Friday afternoon, continuing through Saturday night.

* Seas: Steep and wind driven 6 to 8 feet Thursday afternoon,

increasing to steep to very steep seas 9 to 12 feet by Friday

afternoon. Steepest seas will occur Nesika Beach south beyond 5

nm from shore.

* Areas affected: Small Craft Advisory conditions will develop

across all areas Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening,

continuing into Friday. Friday and Saturday, gales and very

steep and hazardous seas possible from Nesika Beach south beyond

5 nm from shore, with small craft advisory conditions

elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds: North 20 to 25 kt developing this afternoon into this

evening. Winds will increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt by Friday afternoon, continuing through Saturday night.

* Seas: Steep and wind driven 6 to 8 feet Thursday afternoon,

increasing to steep to very steep seas 9 to 12 feet by Friday

afternoon. Steepest seas will occur Nesika Beach south beyond 5

nm from shore.

* Areas affected: Small Craft Advisory conditions will develop

across all areas Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening,

continuing into Friday. Friday and Saturday, gales and very

steep and hazardous seas possible from Nesika Beach south beyond

5 nm from shore, with small craft advisory conditions

elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds: North 20 to 25 kt developing this afternoon into this

evening. Winds will increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt by Friday afternoon, continuing through Saturday night.

* Seas: Steep and wind driven 6 to 8 feet Thursday afternoon,

increasing to steep to very steep seas 9 to 12 feet by Friday

afternoon. Steepest seas will occur Nesika Beach south beyond 5

nm from shore.

* Areas affected: Small Craft Advisory conditions will develop

across all areas Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening,

continuing into Friday. Friday and Saturday, gales and very

steep and hazardous seas possible from Nesika Beach south beyond

5 nm from shore, with small craft advisory conditions

elsewhere.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather