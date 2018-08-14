CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

845 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

WINDS AND WAVES HAVE FALLEN BELOW SMALL CRAFT CRITERIA.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TO 11 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TO 11 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

