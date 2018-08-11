CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
318 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM
PDT SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt this evening increasing to north 20
to 30 kt late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.
* Seas...Steep choppy 6 to 8 ft seas developing this evening
through Sunday morning then seas may become steep to very steep
at 6 to 10 ft seas late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.
* Areas affected...Small craft advisory level winds and seas will
affect the waters south of Port Orford beyond 5 nm from shore
this evening through Sunday morning. Small craft advisory level
winds and seas will spread north and affect all of the waters
Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. An area of very steep
hazardous seas is likely Sunday evening for the waters south of
Port Orford between 5 nm and 40 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather