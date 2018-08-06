CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 8, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
255 AM PDT Mon Aug 6 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 KT with gusts to 30 kt.
* WAVES...Steep N wind waves building to 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds,
accompanied by westerly swell 4 to 6 ft at 11 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt with local gusts over 30 kt near Cape
Mendocino.
* WAVES...Steep N wind waves building to 4 to 6 ft at 6 seconds,
accompanied by westerly swell 4 to 6 ft at 11 seconds.
