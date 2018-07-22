CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

315 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM

MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 30 knots through this evening. Winds will

be strongest north of Gold Beach beyond 5 nm from shore, and

also near Cape Blanco. Winds will be weak near shore south of

Pistol River.

* Seas...Steep at 5 to 7 feet through this evening, and again

Monday afternoon through at least Tuesday evening with the

combination of wind waves, a fresh northwest swell, and a long

period southwest swell.

* Areas affected...Advisory conditions are expected across all of

the inner waters south of Cape Blanco through this evening with

the band of the strongest winds north of Gold Beach. But, a

steep fresh swell across the area. Seas will diminish later

today into Monday, then seas will become steep near Cape Blanco

and beyond 8 nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather