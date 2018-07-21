CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018

GALE WARNING

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt today.

* WAVES...N 12 to 15 ft at around 10 seconds. Large, steep waves

will gradually subside Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt today.

* WAVES...N 10 to 13 ft at around 10 seconds. Large, steep waves

will subside Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...NW to N 5 to 15 kt. Gusts to 25 kt near Point Saint

George today.

* WAVES...NW 8 to 10 ft at around 9 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are

imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in

port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or

taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

