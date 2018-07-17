CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
336 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Wednesday.
* WAVES...N 5 to 7 ft at 7 seconds building to 10 to 12 ft at
around 10 seconds by Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM THURSDAY...
* WINDS...N 20 to 25 kt.
* WAVES...N 7 ft at 7 seconds building to 10 to 12 ft at around 9
seconds by Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
