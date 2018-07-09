CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

855 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

