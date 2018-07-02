CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 6:09 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
305 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* WINDS...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to
9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to
9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* WINDS...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather