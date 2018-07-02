CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT

Tuesday.

* WINDS...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to

9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

