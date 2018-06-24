CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1036 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* Winds: North 20 to 30 kt lowering to 20 to 25 kt this evening,

then increasing to 20 to 30 kt Monday afternoon.

* Seas: Steep and wind driven at 6 to 8 feet late this morning

into Monday.

* Areas affected: All areas will be affected by small craft

conditions through at least Monday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

