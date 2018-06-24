CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 1:37 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
1036 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* Winds: North 20 to 30 kt lowering to 20 to 25 kt this evening,
then increasing to 20 to 30 kt Monday afternoon.
* Seas: Steep and wind driven at 6 to 8 feet late this morning
into Monday.
* Areas affected: All areas will be affected by small craft
conditions through at least Monday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
