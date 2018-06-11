CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 13, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

909 AM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kts near and

S of Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...NW 7 to 9 feet at 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 PM TUESDAY...

* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt.

* WAVES...NW 6 to 8 feet at 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

