CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:48 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
245 PM PDT Wed Jun 6 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM PDT
Thursday.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM PDT
Thursday.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather