CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds have fallen below advisory criteria.

