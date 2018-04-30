CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1129 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS...N increasing to 20 to 30 kt. Gale force gusts expected

by Monday afternoon.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 10 to 13 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS...N increasing to 20 to 30 kt. Gale force gusts expected

by late Monday night.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 10 to 13 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...N increasing to 15 to 25 kt. Near gale force gusts

expected by late Monday night.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 8 to 11 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Near gale force gusts expected by late

Monday night.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 7 to 10 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS...N increasing to 20 to 30 kt. Gale force gusts expected

by Monday afternoon.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 10 to 13 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS...N increasing to 20 to 30 kt. Gale force gusts expected

by late Monday night.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 10 to 13 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather