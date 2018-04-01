CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 1:46 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
1042 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven at 6 to 8 feet.
* Areas affected...Small craft advisory winds and seas are
expected far all areas beyond 1 NM from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
