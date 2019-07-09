CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019

_____

462 FPUS56 KLOX 091112

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

CAZ041-092330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog at the beaches spreading inland

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ087-092330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

around 70. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

around 70. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ040-092330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-092330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-092330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around

80 nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ547-092330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ548-092330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to around 70. Highs 91 to 100.

$$

CAZ046-092330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 60s to around 70 except around 60 colder valleys. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s and

80s. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-092330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to around 70. Highs 96 to 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ054-092330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to around 80 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the mid 80s

to lower 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening becoming mostly

clear. Lows from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to around

70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the morning and night,

otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Lows from the 70s

at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the morning and night,

otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to

the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-092330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the morning and night,

otherwise partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 108. Lows in the lower to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the morning and night,

otherwise partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103. Lows in the upper 60s

and 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

CAZ053-092330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

around 80 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening becoming mostly

clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening becoming mostly

clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the morning and night,

otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Lows from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the morning and night,

otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-092330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s

at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ051-092330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 95 to 102 at

low elevations to around 90 at high elevations. Lows from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid 80s to

around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ035-092330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-092330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ034-092330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the

80s to around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ037-092330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except mid 70s

to around 80 in the foothills. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower

to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105 except

around 90 in the foothills. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

Highs 90 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs mid 90s to

101 except around 90 in the foothills.

$$

CAZ038-092330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows in

the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 95 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ549-092330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ550-092330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

412 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather