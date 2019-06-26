CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019

909 FPUS56 KLOX 261006

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

CAZ041-270115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows near 60. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near

60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-270115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near

60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ040-270115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-270115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph strongest near Gaviota.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-270115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ547-270115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ046-270115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-270115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-270115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ059-270115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest in the

western foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds strongest in the western

foothills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with local gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest in the western

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ054-270115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog on the

coastal slopes and drizzle in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s

to lower 80s at low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-270115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10

to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-270115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-270115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the 70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the 70s to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-270115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-270115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog with

drizzle in the northern section. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ051-270115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-270115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ549-270115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-270115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

306 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid

70s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

