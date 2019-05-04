CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019

_____

014 FPUS56 KLOX 041016

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

CAZ041-050100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-050100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ039-050100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70 except around 60 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-050100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-050100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-050100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-050100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ046-050100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-050100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ054-050100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet increasing to 7500 feet.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from

around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and a

chance of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a

chance of snow showers. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-050100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ053-050100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows from the lower

to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet in the morning. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a

chance of snow showers. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-050100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-050100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-052-050100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain, San Marcos Pass,

San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s

to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-050100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ038-050100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ549-050100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-050100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

316 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows around

50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid

50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s

interior.

$$

Thompson

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather