CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019
995 FPUS56 KLOX 021003
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
CAZ041-030015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid
70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
CAZ040-030015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the
lower 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
CAZ039-030015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around 60 cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s.
CAZ087-030015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ044-045-030015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ547-030015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ548-030015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ046-030015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ088-030015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ054-030015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a chance
of snow showers and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid
40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
CAZ059-030015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ053-030015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the
60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s
to mid 60s at high elevations.
CAZ052-030015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid
60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper
50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from
around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
CAZ051-030015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ034-035-030015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from
the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
CAZ036-030015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
CAZ037-030015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ038-030015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ549-030015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
50.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ550-030015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
303 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the
lower 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from
the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s
interior.
