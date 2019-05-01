CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
CAZ041-020015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid
60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ087-020015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ040-020015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
CAZ039-020015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ548-020015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
around 70.
CAZ547-020015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
around 70.
CAZ046-020015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s.
CAZ044-045-020015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ088-020015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
around 70.
CAZ059-020015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ054-020015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to
the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from
the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
CAZ053-020015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at
high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. West
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from
the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations.
CAZ052-020015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper
50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-020015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower
to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
CAZ036-020015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
around 70.
CAZ037-020015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ051-020015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ038-020015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ549-020015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around
60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s.
CAZ550-020015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
309 AM PDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
