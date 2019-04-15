CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019
_____
236 FPUS56 KLOX 151043
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
CAZ041-152330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ040-152330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s to around
70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ039-152330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
and 60s. Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Strongest
western portion.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ087-152330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ044-152330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. South winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ045-152330-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny, except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ547-152330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-152330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one
quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ088-152330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ046-152330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny. Patchy
fog along coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ059-152330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Isolated gusts
to 50 mph around Lake Palmdale and adjacent foothills.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing
to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except around 50 in the hills. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ054-152330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the mid
40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming north 15 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-152330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the
40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to
7000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s
to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s
at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-152330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the
mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid
40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s
to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around
50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-152330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
lower 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ035-152330-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s
inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
70s to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper
60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-152330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ037-152330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ051-152330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to
mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ038-152330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-152330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
60. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the
coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ549-152330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
343 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
Kaplan
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather