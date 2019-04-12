CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019

_____

203 FPUS56 KLOX 121000

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

CAZ041-130015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local west

to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north and northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ040-130015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ039-130015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Below passes

and canyons, local north winds 15 to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Below

passes and canyons, local northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s except around 60 cooler

beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the

mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ087-130015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West to northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West to northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-130015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Local

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except around 50 in the Ojai Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-130015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Local north

winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ548-130015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ046-130015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ088-130015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-130015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow showers this

morning across north-facing slopes. Highs from the 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-130015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ053-130015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow showers on

north-facing slopes this morning. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet

in the morning. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-130015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ051-130015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ034-035-130015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper

60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-130015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds

and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-130015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ038-130015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ549-130015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-130015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

300 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to around 70 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

Thompson

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather